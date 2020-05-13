James McElroy
Born in Russellville, Arkansas, Jim McElroy, age 91, died of natural causes on May 3, 2020.
Jim was born October 31, 1928 to Curtis and Velma (Clark) McElroy. He was a graduate of Tulsa Central High School and attended the University of Tulsa.
On October 18, 1946, Jim married the love of his life, Patricia Taylor. He often said, "The greatest achievement in my life was marrying the kindest, sweetest woman on earth". He was married to Patricia for over sixty-eight years.
Jim spent most of his life in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He enjoyed a successful career in the oil business. He was an avid golfer and sports fan. He served many years as the statistician for the Tulsa Hockey Club.
After an early retirement, Jim moved to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and spent his days playing golf at the Indian Springs County Club in Broken Arrow.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia. He leaves behind his daughters, Linda Parrish of Skiatook, Cynthia Fain of Fort Worth, and Carol Bruner of Broken Arrow. In addition to his daughters, he was a role model to nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Curtis McElroy. Jim McElroy was a much loved and admired husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He was the family patriarch. He was known by friends and family alike as a man of integrity. Those who knew him recognized his strength of character, enjoyment of life, and his zeal for sports. W
e are all better persons by having his influence in our lives. FloralHaven.com
