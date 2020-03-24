James Michael Tolson, age 74 of Hilliard, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. James was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, son of the late George and Neva Tolson. He grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before settling in Hilliard, Ohio in 2004.
Following high school, James proudly served his country from 1967-1976 in the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Theodore Roosevelt (SSBN-600). Upon his return home, he graduated from LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering Technology.
James worked for 35 years in Public Service in Oklahoma where he was in Instrumentation and a Control Engineer for a nuclear project, Gas Pipeline Telecom Manager for TransOK, and Telecommunications Manager for AEP.
James loved God, Family, Church, and Country. He was a member of Vertical Church Columbus where he was a small groups and preservice prayer leader and an usher. He also was a member of IEEE, ISA, VFW, American Legion, and was involved with USSVI Columbus Base Submarine Veterans where he held various positions.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 24 years, Karla Ann Tolson; children, Laura Zsom of Szatymaz, Hungary and Jonathan (Lisa) Tolson of Ft. Myers, Florida; 4 grandsons and 1 granddaughter; sister, Georgann (Eddie) Ward of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; nephew, Jason (Lisa) Ogilbee and their 3 children all of Edmond, Oklahoma; and many other dear friends.
James' family would like to thank Dr. Scott Blair and the staff of OhioHealth Hospice, especially Matt and Linda.
Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Due to the current health restrictions, services for James will be held at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, when conditions allow. To share memories or condolences please visit
