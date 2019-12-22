James Ronald "Ron" Percefull, 90, passed quietly, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, after a brief illness, surrounded by family.
Ron was born December 10, 1929, to Pearl Rice and Julian Marshall Percefull on the family farm, nine miles from the hard road, near Carlisle, Arkansas. He was the youngest of 11 children.
Most of his school years were spent at Piney Woods and Hamilton one-room schools, and he graduated as senior class president from Carlisle High School in 1947. After farming a year, Ron packed off for the University of Arkansas, where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Moore. He also was active with Sigma Pi fraternity and the ROTC and upon graduation he was commissioned into the Army - and he and Marilyn were married.
Ron served in Korea and after discharge joined Cities Service Oil Co. in Shreveport, Louisiana. The family moved frequently (Wilmington, Jacksonville, Tampa, Miami, Atlanta) as Ron was promoted to various marketing positions and finally sent to Tulsa - Marilyn's hometown - in 1970.
After retiring from CITGO in 1984, Ron began several construction, landscaping and nursery businesses with his sons. When he retired from those pursuits, he consulted on development projects and assisted with a number of community and neighborhood events as a volunteer.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Doyne, Edwin (Ed), Marshall, Nita, Bernice (Bea), Howard, Marie, Ray, Lynn, and Eugene (Gene); and granddaughter, Christy Daigle.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn; and children, Gary and wife, Linda Percefull, Steve and wife, Dana Percefull, Linda Percefull Daigle, and David Percefull; and grandchildren, Ronny, Danny, Eric, Chad, Katy, and Sam; and several great-grandchildren.
A private family ceremony was held at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Ron requested you spend time with your loved ones, preferably with a fishing pole in hand his favorite pastime.
