James Thomas Perry, Jr. 74, died August 11, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's disease from which he had suffered for almost 20 years. Born March 17, 1945, in Tulsa, Jim was the only son of Dr. James T. Perry and Christine Wallace Perry of Tulsa. He graduated in 1963 from Kemper Military School and then from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant with a Bachelor of Science in aviation.
Jim was a real estate agent, licensed as a commercial pilot and served in the Army Reserve. He was active in Bible study groups, and especially fond of his Corvette from earlier years as well as his Triumph and BMW classic motorcycles.
He is remembered for his gentle spirit, his compassion, his willingness to listen to others. Jim is survived by his sister, Linda P. Shaffer of Dallas. A private service for him was held on Wednesday at Rose Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.