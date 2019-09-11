James William "Jim" Owens (September 3, 1932 - September 9, 2019), 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born in Tulsa, OK, September 3, 1932 to Odie Oland "O.O." Owens and Esther Webb Owens. After graduating from Central High School in Tulsa (Class of 1950), he attended The University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and earned a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering.
Jim joined the Navy ROTC program in college and spent the summer of 1954 on the USS-Corsair (SS-435), a trench class submarine. He graduated in 1955 as an Ensign and was assigned to the USS Porterfield (DD-682). After his release from active duty, he served as Commanding Officer in the Navy Reserve Security Group until 1987. He served as Commanding Officer of the Naval Reserve Intelligence Command until his Reserve retirement in 1992. When he retired, Jim was the most senior Captain in the United States Naval Reserve.
Jim also earned an M.S. in Petroleum Engineering from The University of Tulsa (1972) and spent his entire professional career in the oil industry.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, LaFleura D. Owens; and his children, Kerry (Andy) Fakoury, Nancy, Holly, Jeff (Carol); his grandchildren, Abby, Jacob, James and Christopher; and numerous nephews and nieces. Jim was predeceased by his parents, O.O. and Esther Owens; his brother, George, and sister-in-law, Polly.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., First Baptist Church Tulsa, 403 S. Cincinnati Avenue, Tulsa, OK. Church parking is available in the east parking lot located across from the Detroit Avenue church entrance.
