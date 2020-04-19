James William Moore, Jr. of Tulsa, OK passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by his wife, children and granddaughter. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys Burton Moore and James William Moore, Sr. of Lewisville, AR. He is survived by his wife, Karel Keenan Moore, originally of Conway, MO; his son, James William Moore, III and his wife, Valerie Duran, both of Colorado Springs; his daughter, Lia Martine Moore Lewis and her partner, Jason Hodge, both of Tulsa; and his granddaughter, Keenan Lindsey Lewis, also of Tulsa. Bill is also survived by his brothers, Dr. Burton Moore and wife, Lee, Charlie Moore and wife, Barbara, all of Arkansas. Bill was born in Little Rock, AR and spent his childhood in Lonoke, AR. Many happy hours were spent in the wilderness with his dad and brothers at their camp they called "4 Moore Club". After serving time in the U.S. Army he graduated from the University of Arkansas and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. After receiving his CPA certification, Bill was employed by Arthur Andersen & Co. in Tulsa, OK. While employed there, he met the love of his life, Karel, and they were married April 18, 1964. He was later transferred to their Paris, France office along with Karel and their 9 month old baby, Billy. Their daughter, Martine was born in Paris, after which they returned to Tulsa. He continued his accounting profession in Tulsa for many years. He served on many boards including the Trippet Foundation, Inc. In addition to his career, Bill was fortunate to spend 30 years with his brothers managing Moore Land and Timber. Bill was an avid sportsman who mastered each sport and moved on to the next. His interests included adventure motorcycling, sailboat racing, motor boating, snow skiing, archery, skeet shooting, fishing, and mountain and rock climbing. Bill's ashes will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa, OK, at a later date. A memorial and celebration of life is planned for the future.
