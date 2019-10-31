Jan Farrimond passed unexpectedly from this life at the age of 61 on October 25, 2019, at her home in Tulsa, the city of her birth and her home her entire adult life. Jan was the beloved daughter of Herbert and Meredith Farrimond; a loving sister to her surviving brother, Randy Farrimond; sister-in-law, Rondi Shouse; step-brothers, Mike Farrimond and Bill Farrimond; and sister-in-fact, cousin Christie Finton. Jan doted on Christie's son, Michael Finton; and also delighted in her cousin, Scot King; nieces, Frances Farrimond, Irene Hardy, and Jody Rebak; nephew, Michael Rebak; and grandniece, Avery Hardy.
After graduating from Nathan Hale High School, Jan worked for many years in property management and owned the HOA Group, which managed homeowners associations both locally and throughout the Midwest. She found great pleasure and comfort in her various cats and dogs which were constant companions throughout her life. She loved sports of all kinds, and was a regular on the softball diamond until a back injury relegated her to many years in the dugout as a softball coach. She also loved music, laughter, Mexican food, and her many friends who loved her and will miss her dearly.
Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel located at 5111 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa. Moore Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
