Janavee Hines Daniel (Jenny Chambers), 98 passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019.
She was born in Heavener, OK, to James Wallace Hines and Sarah Richardson Hines. She was the last of 7 children to leave this earth. She was married to Reginald Daniel for 44 years and later Robert Chambers for nearly 30 years. Reginald and Jenny lived their life in Tulsa, OK. They had two children, Reginald Eugene (Gene) Daniel and Carolyn Daniel Booth.
Jenny was preceded in death by her husbands, Reg and Bob, as well as son, Gene. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Booth and her husband, Richard; four grandchildren, Chris Daniel Finnerty and his wife, Stacey, Brandie Booth Redman and her husband, Justin, Gene Daniel and his wife, Nicole, Janna Booth; and great grandchildren, Brooklynn Martin, Savannah and Alex Redman, Stella and Sienna Daniel, and Howie Carter.
Jenny retired from Roadway Trucking Company as a purchasing clerk. She was instrumental in the formation and building of H.S. Boyd Company as the wife of one of the founders. Reg and Jenny made substantial sacrifices during the start-up and growth of the company. Jenny served as President of the Board for several years following Reg's death. Jenny was a longtime member of Eastwood Baptist in Tulsa.
She loved her family and friends and enjoyed having them around at all times. Those that knew and loved her enjoyed having her in their lives.
Services will be held at Floral Haven Chapel on November 7, 2019, at 10:00 am. Visitation November 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. floralhaven.com
