It is with great sadness and joy; Jane passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 at the age of 72.
She won her fight with dementia and is now free. Jane was born in Tulsa, March 18, 1947.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Julia and Loren Vaughn. She is survived by her sister, Lynn Gates of Albuquerque, NM; adopted son, Bill and grandson, Danny; and many nieces and nephews.
Jane was a long time employee of Arvest Bank in Tulsa. Jane had a great love for all of her many cats and dogs over the years. She always enjoyed relaxing with a good book. She will be missed by her family and friends.
