Jane Ormsby Oberste, 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by family February 18, 2020 after a courageous battle against cancer.

Visitation at 6:00pm, Rosary at 7:00pm, Friday, February 21, at Bishop Kelley High School Chapel. Memorial Mass at 11:30am, Saturday, February 22, at Holy Family Cathedral. Friends can honor Jane's memory with contributions to Bishop Kelley's Jane Oberste Memorial Fund.

