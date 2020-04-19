Janet "Nana" Cameron passed peacefully from this life surrounded by family on April 8, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born Janet Elaine Stone on March 20, 1942 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to Dorothy and Millard Stone.
In her early twenties, Janet moved from Stillwater for employment in Tulsa. On March 1, 1965, she married Jim Cameron, and the two were happily married for the remaining 55 years of her life. Jim and Janet had two children together, a daughter, Jamie, and a son, Jimmie.
Janet loved the fine arts and enjoyed many evenings at the ballet, opera or symphony with her husband. Her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her family. She was also an avid watcher of Fox News and any Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson films that she could locate. Janet was a huge animal lover, having many beloved dogs of her own and 6 "grand dogs".
Janet is survived by her greatest loves: her husband, Jim; two biological children, Jimmie and Jamie; her adopted daughter (niece), Melinda Wallace; 6 grandchildren, Emily, Christopher, Sarah, Madeline, Conner and Jacob; and many other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made in Janet's name to Make-A-Wish Oklahoma, 4504 E. 67th Street, Tulsa, OK 74136.
