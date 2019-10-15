Janet "Jan" Turner, 74, of Tulsa, OK, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born in Tulsa, OK, on Tuesday, December 5, 1944, to Charles Earl Day and Lela Vian (Vestal) Day.
Jan's hobbies and interests included gardening with flowers and vegetables and spending time at Akdar Shrine Park on Keystone Lake in their travel trailer for many years. She appreciated all things nature, was an avid bird watcher, and showed her creativity by crocheting, sewing, and designing many original crafting pieces. In the early 1960's, Jan was Secretary of the Tulsa CB Club along with her husband as President and there wasn't much in life they didn't do together for 55 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Conniee Turner-Gibson, of Tulsa, OK; precious granddaughter, Abby Grace Gibson of Tulsa, OK; sister, Wanda Marie Ramsey of Tulsa, OK; brother, Stanley Earl Day of Wagoner, OK; two sisters-in-law, Darlene Kitt, and Kathy Turner, both from Tulsa, OK; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sanford R. Turner; her parents and brother, Troy Wesley Day.
Visitation 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 and Service 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK, 918-622-1155. www.moorefuneral.com
