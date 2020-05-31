Janice B. Johnson, 87, of Tulsa passed away on May 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Collinsville, Ok on January 4th 1933. Jan graduated from Rogers High School in 1950 and then went on to major in Art at the University of Houston. She spent many childhood years enjoying time with her grandparents and cousin, George Sallee on the family's dairy farm in Collinsville. She was the only child of Don and Maggie Blevans. On January 4th, 1956 Jan married Clyde Paul Johnson in Tulsa, Ok. They were married almost 51 years until Clyde's passing in 2006.
While raising 5 children, Jan started a successful Interior Design business that kept her quite busy for over 45 years. During that time, she was also commissioned to do some commercial artwork for local retail shops such as Miss Jackson's and Renberg's. In the late 80's, she also helped with the restoration of the origin rooms at Philbrook Museum. Jan was an extremely gifted artist. All her children treasure the paintings she has given us over the years.
Jan and Clyde were able to take many incredible trips but they cherished time with their family most, whether it be golfing at The Oaks Country Club, annual summer vacations to their beloved Red River or the many years spent with family and friends at Grand Lake, those were the most precious times to Jan and Clyde.
Jan spent countless hours giving back to her community including the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, Tulsa Boys Home and Downtown Rotary Club of Tulsa.
She is survived by her children, Karen (Steve) Brownlee, Jeff (Janelle) Johnson, Kim (Kyle) Phillips, Angie Johnson, Eric (Megan) Johnson. She was Memaw to 11 grandchildren. Brian (Katie) Brownlee, Kyle Brownlee, Greg (Brittany Finnell) Brownlee, Ben (Jaqueline) Brownlee; Kramer Johnson, Karly (Chris) Mueller, Emily (Brad) Sides, Alex (Sarah) Steele, Hank Johnson, Aubrey (Nick) Bunch and Zane Johnson. Jan was also a great grand mother to Isaac, Noah, Mollie and Landon, with 2 precious littles ones on the way. Her family will forever miss Jan but she and Clyde will live on in the kindness they showed, the comfort they shared and love they brought into our lives.
The family will gather for a private graveside service followed with a celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tulsa Boys Home.
