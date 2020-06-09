Janis I. (Jacque) Kelley, 71, passed away June 2, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's Dementia at Autumn Leaves Memory Care surround by family. She was born March 23, 1949 in Collinsville, OK to Junior and Clara Bluejacket. She graduated from McLain High School and worked her entire life as a Medical Transcriptionist, rarely missing a day. Her employers included Hillcrest, Berland Radiology in St. Louis, Springer Clinic and Envision MRI. Jacque loved the beach, enjoyed long walks with her two beloved dogs (Booker Bear and Hank) and especially the company of good friends. She always had a kind word for everyone she met. Jacque was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, David; children Jennifer Weaver and Ryan Kelley; sister Beverly Moss, brother Gary Bluejacket; and four grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9 from 2 - 6 pm at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will take place at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, June 10 at the Floral Haven Chapel. www.floralhaven.com

To plant a tree in memory of Janis Kelley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

