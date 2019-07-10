Janna Lou Melton was born on November 4, 1938 in Tulsa, OK to Lewis Leon Parker and Ida Blanche (George) Parker. Janna passed from this life on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the age of 80.
She graduated Jenks High School in 1957. She was a longtime grocer and part owner of Sunrise Food Store in Sand Springs, OK.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Albert Melton in 2003.
She is survived by her sons, Chris Melton and his wife, Anna of Sapulpa, OK and Mike Melton of Jenks, OK; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was a loving and generous mother, grandmother, friend and a member of Jenks United Methodist Church.
She loved being active and celebrating holidays surrounded by family and will be deeply missed in this life.
Service 10:00 A.M., Thursday, Jenks First United Methodist Church, interment to follow at Bixby Cemetery. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556.
