Jean Ann Kirkpatrick was born August 17th, 1954, to John and Ruth Kirkpatrick in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jean passed on April 9th, 2020 at the age of 65 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Jean graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School in 1972 in Tulsa. She became a Registered Nurse from the last graduating class of St. John School of Nursing in 1976 with her roommate Judy Melton, who was to become her best friend for the rest of her life. She worked at St. John Medical Center from graduation until 1993 in the Medical, Pediatric, and Neonatal ICU, and the I.V. team. She became certified in I.V. infusion treatments and in 1993 went to work for a doctor treating HIV and Aids patients with infusion therapies. During this time Jean moved to Jacksonville, FL and worked Home Health there for several years, again with mostly HIV and Aids patients. After that, Jean returned to Tulsa and worked in Home Health and ultimately ended up as supervisor of a team of nurses and aids helping people stay in their home with manageable health issues.
Shortly after Jean returned from Florida she ended up moving to Grand Lake in northeast Oklahoma where her parents lived. At this time Jean was no longer able to work, due to poor health, and retired to life at the lake. She had spent much of her youth with her parents and her brother, John Kirkpatrick, at the lake growing up, and she loved it there. She became active with the development of the Monkey Island Fire Department Women's Auxiliary, serving as secretary for some time and attending all fundraising events for the volunteer fire department her father had helped create.
In 2014 Jean had emergency surgery and never returned to independent living. She was living at Franciscan Villa for the last few months of her life and she spent some of her time teaching the nurses and aids there about how to care for a person with a tracheotomy.
Jean had a big heart and was always trying to help people, and with her faith in her Lord Jesus Christ she is now in Heaven with both of her parents and relatives that preceded her. Jean is survived by: her brother, John L. Kirkpatrick and wife, Rosanna Kirkpatrick; and her nieces, Jennifer Ballard, Katie Kirkpatrick, Mary Kirkpatrick, Romina Newman; and nephew, Fabrizio Bincato.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.