Jean Elizabeth Boyd, a dedicated learner and educator, died August 1, 2019 at age 75 at her home in Tulsa, OK.
Born October 31, 1943 in Royal Oak, MI, Jean received both her BA ('65) and MA ('68) degrees from Michigan State University. She also served as one of the early Peace Corps volunteers in 1966. Jean traveled to Africa to teach history and geography at a Nigerian girls' school in Ashaka, an assignment that was ended by the Biafran War conflict. Forty years later, Jean joined a group of former volunteers from that era for a return visit to Nigeria to tour the country they had served with enthusiasm as young adults.
Jean's vocation as a dedicated teacher, with a fondness for inspiring her students, is reflected in her collection of papers, cards, and notes. She spent the majority of her career teaching students at George Washington Carver Middle School in Tulsa, and was associated with many special projects.
Jean's calm, quiet, and unassuming manner provided a comforting presence to her family and friends. She was an enthusiastic reader who was intellectually and politically astute. She valued her book club friendships and the like-minded women in her writers' group. Representative of her love for the arts and culture, she served as a "Gillie" docent at the Gilcrease Museum and was a current volunteer at the Philbrook Museum of Art.
Jean Boyd was preceded in death by her parents, George Henry Boyd (born to a coal mining family in Indian Territory, now the Krebs area) and Elvira ("Dolly") Vincenty Boyd (born to a coal mining family in western Pennsylvania); and her sister, Dolly Ann Boyd Kenney. Jean is survived by her sister, Mary Boyd; nieces and nephews, Alicia Homrich, Amy Homrich, Diane Homrich, Stephen Homrich and his wife, Rose, Peggy (Homrich) Petrey and her husband, John, Beth Ann (Kenney) Brimm and her husband, Bob, Maura Kenney, Thomas Homrich and his wife, Suzanne, and George Homrich and his wife, Cecilia; 13 grandnieces and nephews; and 10 great-grandnieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many beloved cousins, including Joan Dameron Carson and Thayis Vincent Dionne. Jean's family gratefully acknowledges her exceptional community of friends, including her "sisters-in-spirit", Jan Stevens and Elin Stevens-Webb; along with the many caring and loyal friends whose relationships enriched Jean's life in ways too abundant to list.
Her family will hold a private memorial service at her cottage on Long Lake located near Alpena, MIa beloved family respite enjoyed by Jean Elizabeth Boyd her entire life.
