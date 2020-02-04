Alphonsina "Jean" Kiely peacefully passed into her final reward early Friday morning, January 31, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born on July 30, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA, to Joseph and Alphonsine Oates.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brother; infant daughter, Susan Mary; and granddaughter,Kylie Bennett. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Hank Kiely; 3 daughters, Maureen Urich and husband, Brian of Tulsa, Susan McNamara and husband, Steve of Las Vegas, NV, and Carolyn Bennett of Tulsa; 9 grandchildren, Kelly Urich, Kristy Urich, Kyle Urich, Christian McNamara, Pierce McNamara, Heather McNamara, Chris Derton, Ryan Bennett, Natalie Bennett; and one great-grandchild, Lexie Derton.
A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Jean's passion was caring for her family. She was a devout Catholic with the heart of a servant. She will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for the loving care provided by the staff at Oklahoma Methodist Manor.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Pius X Church.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
