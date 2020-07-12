Jean Lancaster Campbell passed away on April 21, 2020 at age 94. She had lived in a nursing home in Oakland, California, for almost 11 years following a severe stroke.
Jean was born in Tulsa on December 29, 1925, to Georgiana Horn and Wilbur Lancaster of Owensboro, Kentucky. A belle of the Tulsa social scene as a teenager and a member of Delta Delta Delta, she graduated from Tulsa's Central High School in 1944 and Tulsa University in 1947.
She married her teenage sweetheart, John W. Campbell, Jr., in 1948 after his Army service in World War II. He passed away in 2006.
Following John's graduation from OU law school, he joined Marathon (then "Ohio") Oil Company in Terre Haute, Indiana, in 1953. Jean and John spent 12 happy years there, welcoming their son, John. They moved to the company's headquarters in Findlay, Ohio, in 1964, where Jean campaigned for elementary school funding, learned golf at the Findlay Country Club, and was a long time member of the Findlay Garden Club. She enjoyed entertaining and bridge, water skiing and fast boats. The couple frequently attended musical and artistic exhibitions at the Toledo Museum of Art.
Jean spent many vacations at various lakes in the Midwest, including Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, where John and she had a second home, and wintered in Destin, Florida. She and John returned to Tulsa in 1994 to be closer to John's sister, Mary, of Joplin, Missouri, and brother, Tom, who still resides in Tulsa.
A sharp observer of the human condition, Jean maintained her directness and keen intellect throughout her life.
Jean's brother, Wilbur predeceased her. She is survived by her son, John W. Campbell III, of Piedmont, California; his wife, Jessica and grandsons, John and Timothy. Memorials may be made to the Tulsa Symphony or the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa. www.neptune-society.com
