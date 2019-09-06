Jedidiah Levi Painter passed away on August 30, 2019 at the age of 33. Jedidiah was born in Pawnee, OK on November 29, 1985.
Jed attended Pawnee Schools and then Tulsa Technology Center. His passions in life included computer programming and construction. Jed came from a large family and is survived by his mother, Teresa Tosh and two brothers and two sisters: Josh and Cherylyn Painter and their three girls; Jake Painter; Jordon and Sheldon Schmitt and their three children; and Jara and Dillion Christensen. Jed had a big heart and was a genuine friend and will be missed by so many.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 3:00PM at the residence of his mother, Teresa Tosh, 2959 W. 58th St., Tulsa, OK 74107.
