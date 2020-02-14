Jeff Dewey Dunbar passed on February 11, 2020. He was born December 14, 1957.
Jeff retired from Department of Human Services for the State of Arkansas.
He survived by one sister, Diana Bradberry of Yukon, OK; a nephew, Scott Snow of Yukon, OK; and a niece, Lisa Rife of Oklahoma City, OK.
Jeff never married, but had many friends, the best being Travis Crain who took care of Jeff during his battle with cancer. Travis' care allowed Jeff to stay in the home he loved.
Jeff loved antiques, reading and had a passion for ancient history. The family will have a celebration of life gathering for Jeff at a later date. Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove, OK. www.honoringmemories.com
