Jeff was born to Ernest and Betty Smith, January 27, 1943, in Tulsa and grew up in Jenks, where he graduated from high school in 1961. He passed from this life Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the age of 77. He attended the University of Tulsa where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1969. During a career spanning 40 years in the insurance and investment industry, he achieved chartered life underwriter, chartered financial consultant, and earned a Master's degree in financial services from American College in Bryn Mawr, PA. He was a career agent with Massachusetts Mutual Life insurance company and an active member of the Tulsa Estate Forum.
Jeff married Lawanna Bunch Smith in September of 1973 and the two enjoyed 46 years together. They loved traveling, Jeff kept up with Lawanna for a couple of Tulsa Runs, and they greatly enjoyed their dogs, mostly strays that became dearly loved family members. Jeff was active in obedience training with the dogs and volunteered with the Dalmatian rescue. He was also an avid golfer and member of the Oaks Country Club for many years. When not golfing, he always had a home landscaping project in process and spent many happy hours on his tractor.
Jeff was an outgoing, fun-loving man. Remembered for his great sense of humor, Jeff could always brighten your day with a great joke. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ernestine and Jacqueline; beloved grandparents, Lem and Ethel Hunter; and his mother-in-law, Lorine Bunch. He is survived by his wife, Lawanna; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Lon Sullivan; and nephews, Shawn Smith and Steven Sullivan.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13, at the Ninde Brookside Chapel, 3841 S. Peoria. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeff's memory to the Dalmatian Assistance League, Inc. or your favorite animal rescue organization. Ninde Funeral & Cremation (918) 742-5556 www.ninde.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.