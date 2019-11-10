Jeffrey Allan Chaney passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born on February 13, 1959, to his parents, Bob and Carol Chaney. Raised and schooled in Fountain Valley, he enjoyed Little League, Pop Warner, Scouts, and a lifelong love of golf.
He graduated Long Beach State College with a business degree in 1981. He then started his grocery career with Safeway management. In 1997 he became Partner in Quality Plus stores, operating Save-a-Lot stores until his retirement in 2017.
Jeff never met a stranger; many people considered him to be their best friend, always generous, kind and helpful to others.
Jeff is survived by his mother; father; stepfather, Pete Lambert; brother, Curt; nephew, Luke; the love of his life, Dana Christie; aunt and uncle, Bob and Pam Jaynes.
Heaven is lucky to get our Jeff. He leaves a hole in the heart of all who loved him. we will all miss him every day until we are together again. www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
