Jeffrey Craig Platt, of Broken Arrow, OK, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born December 24, 1954, to Skip and MaryJane Platt in Erie, PA. Jeffrey worked as a music producer, an oil rig puller, and spent 32 years in Tulsa movie theaters, inspired by managing "Jiffy Theater," where young Jeff showed monster movies in his basement. He met the love of his life, Tina Ervin, at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. The couple married December 28, 1983, in Broken Arrow, OK.
Jeff was a mentor and father figure to many co-workers and was a kind and gentle man. Passionate about social justice issues, he worked with Senator Eugene McCarthy on various initiatives and on McCarthy's 1992 Presidential campaign.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Skip and MaryJane Platt; grandparents, Enoch and Margarita Platt and Howard and Marion Platt. He is survived by wife, Tina, of the home; brother, Danny Platt of Putnam Valley, NY; as well as other extended family and a lifetime of friends.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Jeff will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the chapel of Garrett Funeral Home.
You may share online condolences with Jeff's family @ www.garrettsfuneralhome.com.
