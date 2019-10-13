Jeffrey Terrance Morrell was born August 23, 1958 in Ardmore, OK, to Jan Foster Morrell and Gene Paul Morrell. The first of three children, Jeff moved with his family to Norman, OK in 1960 while Jeff's father attended law school. The family returned to Ardmore following Gene's graduation, remaining until 1969, when Jeff's father accepted a position with the Nixon Administration and the family moved first to Washington. In 1976, the family (which now included sister, Kelly and brother, Rob) moved to Dallas, TX, where Jeff attended St. Mark's School and was a varsity wrestler. Following graduation, Jeff attended the University of Oklahoma where he studied Geology, worked at Harold's on Campus Corner, and was a member of Beta Theta Pi, serving as president his senior year. After college, Jeff completed the Neiman Marcus management-training program in Dallas and worked as a buyer which led to a position as Director of Stores for Harold's. It was through Harold's that Jeff met his loving wife of 25 years, Mary Brownlee Morrell and together they built a life and family welcoming sons, Sam in 1995 and Joe in 2000. They later moved to Tulsa where Jeff accepted a position in administration at RibCrib ultimately becoming Vice President of Marketing and Administration.
Jeff departed life too soon on October 10, 2019, with his cherished family by his side taking with him his numerous culinary secrets, all future updates to his "Quick & Dirty guide to NYC," his passions for fashion, OU football, travel, discovering new places and things, and his family's immense love for him. He leaves us enriched by his friendship with memories and stories to sustain us until we meet again.
Preceded in death by his father, Gene Paul Morrell, Jeff is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Sam Whitfield Morrell and Joseph Redman Morrell; his mother, Jan Foster Morrell; his sister, Kelly Morrell Duenner (Anthony); his brother, Rob Redman Morrell (Libbye); and many nieces, nephews and cousins in the Morrell and Brownlee families.
A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Rita of Cascia Chapel, 2520 South Yorktown, Tulsa. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Cascia Hall Preparatory School, The Little Lighthouse or the Marquette Rise program at Marquette School.
Ninde Funeral & Cremation (918) 742-5556. www.ninde.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.