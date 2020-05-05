Jeffrey Phillip Robb, beloved husband, son, son-in-law, brother and uncle, passed from this life after a courageous battle with cancer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 3, 2020 at the age of 62.
He was born on August 22, 1957 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Ernest Edward Robb and Ruth Ann Robb. He attended Marquette Catholic School and Bishop Kelley High School. He graduated from Central High School in 1975. He attained a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from Oklahoma State University and was a Certified Public Accountant. He recently retired from WPX Energy after 20 years.
Jeff enjoyed playing multiple musical instruments. Jamming with family and friends was one of his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed long walks along the Arkansas River with his wife and dog, Gracie. He loved to travel and explore new places and cultures. Bird watching, especially Bald Eagle watching, with his wife and father-in-law was also a favorite activity.
Jeff is survived by: his wife, Susan Robb; his beloved dog, Gracie girl; his siblings, Paul Robb, David Robb, Mary Ann VanVeen, Kathy Martin, Steve Robb, Christina Taylor, Eric Robb and Jane Mullenax, and their spouses; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Ceci Connelly and Mark Robb.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider donating to the American Cancer Society or Lab Rescue OK.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
