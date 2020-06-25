Jeremy Gordon Davis was born March 5, 1985 in Tulsa to Lynn Bridges Davis and David Gordon Davis. He passed from this life Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the age of 35.
Jeremy gained his early education in upstate New York and he received his Bachelor's of Science degree from Oklahoma State University. His outgoing personality and love of life attracted friends everywhere he went. Jeremy's Catholic faith and love for children were among his many distinguishing characteristics. He loved sports, spending time at Grand Lake and was well known for his warm and embracing hugs.
Jeremy is survived by his mother, Lynn Davis; father, David Davis; step-mother, Stacie Davis; half-brothers, Zach and Matt Davis; Auntie Lisa Bridges-Mullenax and her children, Riley, Gabriella and Annabell; uncle, Mike Bridges and his wife, Jessica, and their children, Brandee, Hudson and Maverick; uncles, Flea, Steven and Rich; grandparents, Mildred Stanley, Gordon and Loretta Davis; and, his fur babies, Beau and Frank.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday at Christ The King Catholic Church. The service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/QUNGFOiNLTE.
