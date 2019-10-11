Jerry Adair Culley passed away on October 5, 2019. Jerry was born to Roderick and Mary Culley on September 7, 1935 in Tulsa, OK. He graduated from Tulsa University in 1958 where he was class president and a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He also played center field for the baseball team and he had several offers to play professional baseball. He met his future wife, Lucille (Lucy) Hyneman at TU and they were married in the chapel on campus in 1960. They had three sons: Brad, Patrick and Blair. Jerry began a career in banking that took him and his family all over Oklahoma. Upon his father's heart attack, Jerry left Sooner Federal Bank to oversee his family's real estate interests. He was a well-respected business man with a talent for finance. Jerry was fun with a great sense of humor and rarely seen without a smile. He spent the last ten years taking care of the love of his life, Lucy, after she had a stroke. He was a wonderful father who never missed his sons' games. Having three athletic sons meant that Jerry spent a lot of time in the stands. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play sports. He was active in his church and served as treasurer. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lucy and his sons, Brad Culley (Liz) of Dallas, TX, Patrick Culley, PharmD (Michelle Salvaggio, MD) of Edmond, OK and Blair Culley (Mara) of Newhall, CA; and seven grandchildren, Kayman and Chance Culley of Dallas, TX, Harper and McKenna Culley of Edmond, OK and Kason, Kale and Karli Culley of Newhall, CA; and sister, Judith Fleming (Bill) of Arizona. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2:00pm at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home, 9350 East 51st St., Tulsa, OK 74145. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
