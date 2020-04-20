Funeral services for Jerry Coats, 77, of Tulsa, Oklahoma will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Rose Hill Funeral Home. Viewing will also be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home from 12:00-5:00pm on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Jerry Coats was born March 26, 1943 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Sidney and Blanche (Wilson) Coats. He departed this life April 16, 2020 in Tulsa. Jerry was raised and attended school in Tulsa before joining the United States Navy in 1960. He served as an electrician onboard the USS Okanogan in the Philippines and Hawaii until his discharge in 1964. While in the Philippines he met Consuelo Quitolbo. They were married July 05, 1963 in Olongapo, Zambalas, Philippines. In 1966 Jerry began his career with United Postal Service, where he worked as a mail carrier until his retirement in 1999. In his youth, Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, outdoor cooking and woodworking. Later in life, Jerry found enjoyment in watching westerns on television, crossword puzzles and crypto quotes. One hobby that he particularly enjoyed throughout his life was reading. Jerry is survived by his wife, Consuelo; daughter, Angelita Sheryl Henley and husband, Mark; three grandchildren, Victoria Coats, Chase Putnam and Joshua Thomas; daughter-in-law, Cathy Thomas and husband, Jeromy; niece, Kelly Campbell; along with several other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert John Coats; one brother, Samuel Coats; and stepfather, Perry Ben Morton. www.rosehilltulsa.com
