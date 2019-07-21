"We're making a memory!" If you were ever in the presence of Jerry Dale Bowen for any length of time, you were most certain to hear this phrase. Jerry's sixty-six years of existence are a collection of memories made with intention, joy, love and compassion. Jerry's mantra was molded in and by his passion for people and a daily, grounded spirituality. Jerry had a zest for life. It is an understatement, for sure, because he was alive in such vivid ways that many are not.
He was passionate about his God, his family, music, OU football and OKC Thunder basketball.
Jerry loved so well, and was also so easy to love. He drew people in like a magnet either because he specifically called you out with a nickname or a funny recollection or simply said, "I'm so glad to see ya!"
Jerry loved Patty, Kimberly, Lindsey, Matthew and Terry so profoundly and proudly. He loved and doted on his grandchildren, Amelie and Beck.
Jerry loved and savored the communities he was a part of: his First Baptist family, his ONEOK community, his ALS support group, his Pearl District committee, and the countless people he connected with along the way. The ripple effects of his life and influence go on and on and continue into the future.
Jerry was an artist. He was a master storyteller, a whole body communicator in fact. It was virtually impossible for him not to stand up and use his arms and legs wildly for the purpose of a great story. In the final days when Jerry's body became increasingly limited due to ALS, even his eyes captured and communicated the excitement of a story he was retelling.
Jerry's love for music began early on as he played guitar and sang with his three beloved sisters. His guitar was always a central part of any family get together. He also enjoyed pickin' and grinnin' with his mandolin in ONEOK's "Blue Flame Band."
Jerry Bowen was truthful. As kind and generous as he was, he was not afraid to face issues about himself or injustices he saw in communities. Everything came back to relationships for him, as one of his favorite passages from The Book of John describes Jesus's desire for his church to "be brought to complete unity". Jerry fought for and encouraged people to find oneness with others and he challenged any attempts to block relationships. Jerry knew that no one is an island. He lovingly made himself available to family, friends, coworkers, and strangers. Jerry embodied Will Rogers' adage of "I never met a man I didn't like" because he believed in the best of people and did not define them by their moments of weakness.
So what do we do when someone like Jerry leaves us? There is, of course, no replacement. But we can be an echo, we can live out the principles that we learned from our friend. We can be people who are passionate, we can love and be present to friends, family, and strangers. We can be people who are truthful, honest about ourselves but also people of integrity who won't let injustices go unconfronted. We can aim to make others feel special as well. To make them feel part of a community that is welcoming, warm, and caring. We can be people who strive to make memories.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 2PM, Tuesday, July 23, at First Baptist Church Tulsa. Floral Haven Funeral Home
