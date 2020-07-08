Jerry Donald Garland was born July 17, 1939 in Stigler, OK and passed away in a Tulsa hospital with family by his side on July 3, 2020 at the age of 80.
He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
He married the love of his life, Karolyn Garland, and they shared many wonderful years together.
Jerry was a proud graduate of Will Rogers High School, Class of 1957. Jerry pursued a career in the trucking industry and was owner-operator of Trailer Equipment Co., Inc. for 35 years. Jerry also loved the outdoors: hunting, golfing and skeet shooting. He was a loving husband, father, brother and son.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Clinton Garland; brother, James Clinton Garland; and son, Jerry Paul Garland.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karolyn; daughter, Robin Brander and husband, Stan Brander; sister, Judy Amiri, of Atlanta; step sons, Steve Stacy, Stan Stacy, Rod Stacy; grandsons, Bernie Garland, Ross Stacy; granddaughters, Carly Curley and husband, Colin, Cayanne Brander, Shelby Ensley and husband, Brandin, Jessica Stacy, Abbey Stacy; great granddaughter, Sadie Curley; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Stanleys Funeral Service located in Tulsa at 3959 East 31st Street.
In lieu of flowers please support your favorite charities.
