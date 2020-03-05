Jerry Donald Jamison, 82, of Coweta, OK passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Heritage Point of Tulsa.
He was born and raised in the Choska Bottoms, the son of Tom Jamison Sr. and Mary Ella Lawrence. He was a graduate of Coweta High School in 1955.
He met his wife, Jimmie Earlene Claxton, when he was in the fourth grade and she was in the third grade and they never looked back. Jerry and Jimmie were married on September 15, 1956 in Miami, OK.
Jerry worked for the United States Postal Service for a total of 38 years beginning as a clerk. He was then appointed Postmaster in Coweta by President Lyndon B. Johnson and then he worked as a rural letter carrier until retirement.
He was a member of The Church of God of Prophecy in Coweta and served as a deacon, Sunday school superintendent, driving vans and doing whatever was needed.
He was very active in Lions Club for over 50 years and was President of Oklahoma Rural Letter Carriers Association.
After retirement he enjoyed raising cattle, working around the farm and even took care of a few grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Mary and brother, Tom Jr.
He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Jimmie (Claxton) Jamison; daughters, Jerri Lynn Reid and husband, Les, Kelli Bogner, Traci McDaniel and husband, Sean, Jami Holmes and husband, Jeff and Johni Edsel and husband, Justin; grandchildren, Channing Wedel, Larry Taylor Jr. (Megan), Justin Reid (Brandi), Michael Bogner, Erin Lormer (Jeff), Mac McDaniel, Hayden Holmes (Jensen), Hunter Holmes, Hanna Holmes, Trevor Sumpter and Jordan Sumpter; great grandchildren, Reece Taylor, Maggie Taylor, Gracie Taylor, Russell Lormer, Mila Lormer and Bennett Holmes; brother, Bill Jamison and wife, Treva; long-time family friend, Jim Howard; and many extended family members and close friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heritage Point in Tulsa and Physician's Choice Hospice for their exceptional care and support.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Brown Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at The Church of God of Prophecy in Coweta. A private burial will follow at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta.
Services are under the care of Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515. www.brownfamilycares.com
