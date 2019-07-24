1940 - 2019
Early Saturday morning, July 20, 2019, Jerry Edwin Hendon was called home to meet his Savior, Jesus Christ. Jerry had battled multiple myeloma since 2014.
Jerry was born to the late Orwin and Frieda Hendon, April 18, 1940, in Kansas City, MO. He was raised in Rocky Comfort, MO. The family moved to Bixby when he was in junior high school. He was a charter member of Riverview Baptist Church. A 1958 graduate of Will Rogers High School, Jerry went on to attend Tulsa University, graduating in 1962.
While attending Tulsa University, Jerry met Jean at Harvard Avenue Baptist Church. They married October 13, 1962. Jerry and Jean then headed to Newport, RI, for Navy Officer's Candidate School. The new Navy family began what became twenty-three years of naval service. Jerry retired with the rank of Captain following his command of Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity, Norfolk, VA.
In 1985 they came "home" to Tulsa where Jerry bought an insurance agency and merged it with Louis Blosch Agency. So began another twenty year career serving his community's insurance needs. He retired again in 2005.
Jerry loved fishing and teaching his Sunday School class. He enjoyed reading, woodworking and model railroading. He was a Master Gardener and loved gardening with his daughter, Denise.
Jerry's church family, whom he loved dearly, will be forever remembering his faithful service, which was expressed in many ways, including deacon service and Sunday School teaching. His local community will also recall the lives he touched in a variety of ways.
Jerry was the father of two sons, Steven and Daniel, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Jean Blosch Hendon; his daughter, Denise (Tony) Howerton; and his sister, Jana Sue Springer. He will also be fondly remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
A Memorial Celebration of Life service is 2 pm, July 27, at Riverview Baptist Church, Bixby.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to Master Gardeners of Tulsa, American Cancer Society or Samaritan's Purse.
