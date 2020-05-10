It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jerry Glen Walters, a resident of Tulsa, OK, on May 6, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1943 to Roy Lee Walters and Perdita Millikin Walters in Puyallup, WA.
Jerry was a graduate of Sallisaw High School where he received honors for his wrestling skills. He later attended OMA in Claremore and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah graduating with a Master's Degree. He was then drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War.
Jerry met the love of his life, Sandra Kay Pack, in June of 1964 and on December 24, 1964, they were married, sharing their lives together for more than 55 years.
Jerry became a teacher and coach working primarily for Tulsa Public Schools. He enjoyed working with his students and athletes, always going the extra mile to develop projects to help them connect their lessons to their own lives. One special project he did won the top award for the Oklahoma Economic Counsel. He and his students drew up plans for the pathway around LaFortune Park. The classes were divided into committees and met with school administration and the mayor as well as the leaders of Tulsa Parks.
Jerry was happiest when he was with family and friends as well as helping others. After his retirement from TPS, he opened a driving school which he ran with the assistance of Sandra and Jenny for 15 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra, of the home; as well as his cherished daughter, Jennifer JoAnn Walters of Tulsa; his sisters, Judy Kay Sumpter and husband, Larry, Linda Sue Pruitt and husband, Terry; sister-in-law, Dixie Walters; brother-in-law, Charles Pack and wife, Deborah; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and of course, Sweet Ruby, Jenny's Yorkie.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Jerry Gregory Walters; his parents; his sister, Loretta; his brothers, Maxie, Donald Lee, and LeRoy Walters; his father and mother-in-law, Charley and Ollie Pack; brother-in-law, Bill Pack; as well as two of his best friends, Phillip Taylor and Paul Coulter.
Jerry, We LOVE you!
Due to the COVID-19 virus, we are postponing Jerry's memorial service to be announced at a later date.
