Jerry L Owens left this earth on July 30, 2019 after a fierce and courageous fight against cancer. Born May 31, 1940 in Springfield, MO. Jerry made his mark on every life he touched. Jerry was many things; an avid golfer, a dedicated volunteer for the Cancer Challenge, an eternal optimist, a helpful friend, but most importantly, the proudest Papa Jerry imaginable. In a room with Jerry for a matter of minutes, you would be certain to hear multiple stories of how wonderful, smart, and brave his grandchildren were.
Jerry is survived by: daughter, Jennifer Rupe, of Collinsville; daughter and son-in-law, Liz and Steve Jeter, of Tulsa; granddaughters, Madison Barlow, Raegan Rhodes, Jacey Rupe, and Juno Jeter; grandson, Gabriel Jeter; brothers, Richard and John; many grand-dogs; two great grand-dogs; and many dear friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by a grandson - his best little buddy, Gage Douglas; beloved dog, Tizar; parents, James and Elizabeth Owens; four sisters; and three brothers.
His daughters will have a private celebration for dear family and friends to share memories with laughter and tears. This is where we are at in this point and time, Dad; we miss you and will carry you in our hearts until the end of time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.