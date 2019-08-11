Jerry L Owens left this earth on July 30, 2019 after a fierce and courageous fight against cancer. Born May 31, 1940 in Springfield, MO. Jerry made his mark on every life he touched. Jerry was many things; an avid golfer, a dedicated volunteer for the Cancer Challenge, an eternal optimist, a helpful friend, but most importantly, the proudest Papa Jerry imaginable. In a room with Jerry for a matter of minutes, you would be certain to hear multiple stories of how wonderful, smart, and brave his grandchildren were.

Jerry is survived by: daughter, Jennifer Rupe, of Collinsville; daughter and son-in-law, Liz and Steve Jeter, of Tulsa; granddaughters, Madison Barlow, Raegan Rhodes, Jacey Rupe, and Juno Jeter; grandson, Gabriel Jeter; brothers, Richard and John; many grand-dogs; two great grand-dogs; and many dear friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by a grandson - his best little buddy, Gage Douglas; beloved dog, Tizar; parents, James and Elizabeth Owens; four sisters; and three brothers.

His daughters will have a private celebration for dear family and friends to share memories with laughter and tears. This is where we are at in this point and time, Dad; we miss you and will carry you in our hearts until the end of time.

