Jerry R. Langenkamp was born in Tulsa, OK to Arthur and Blaine Langenkamp of Sand Springs, OK. He died April 15, 2020, in Bartlesville, OK at the age of 88.
A graduate of Sand Springs High School, he earned a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Oklahoma and completed his formal education earning both a Master of Music in Voice and then a Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Michigan.
He served in the US Army as 1st Lt. in the Field Artillery. He sang professionally in New York City with the Schola Cantorum, American Opera Society, the Little Orchestra Society, and on national tours and recordings with the Robert Shaw Chorale. As a faculty member at Furman University in Greenville, SC for ten years, he taught voice lessons, conducted Concert Choir, performed recitals and opera productions, and as an oratorio soloist as well.
Jerry joined the faculty at Kansas State University as Head of the Voice Department where he developed the K-State Opera program, including full opera productions. He remained at KSU for twenty-seven years until his retirement. A dedicated church musician, Jerry began singing in the church choir during high school and continued for most of his life singing or working as a choir director.
He is survived by: Mary "Kay" his wife of sixty-seven years; son, Robert and (Becca); daughter, Amy Hamilton and husband, Kirk; three grandchildren, Julian (Jon), Tim (Emma, and Michael; and a great-granddaughter, Evelyn.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. He will be interred in Woodland Cemetery in Sand Springs, OK.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Boston Avenue Helping Hands or the Music Ministry, both in care of First Presbyterian Church, 709 South Boston Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119.
