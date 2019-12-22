Jerry was born in Cushing, Oklahoma, August 21, 1953. He weighed 8 lbs. and 14 oz. and was the biggest baby in the nursery. He went home to Oilton and was spoiled by not only his mother, but two sets of grandparents, two sets of great grandparents and an adoring aunt. He was so proud to be from Oilton and some of his best memories are the times he spent there with his Grandpa Burnie and Mom Bessie.
Jerry was one-of-a-kind and left an impression on everyone he met. His memory was remarkable, and he was the go-to guy to settle any disputes over the correct facts of the way something actually happened. He was an expert witness in life. He paid attention to the details and could recall them exactly. Jerry loved sports. He was a boxer and played football, baseball and basketball. When he no longer played, he coached. He coached countless kids in sports and not only taught them the game; he taught them sportsmanship. He loved OU football with a passion and if there was an item that had an OU emblem on it, Jerry owned at least one, but more than likely two.
Jerry was a home builder and carpenter. He could build anything. He enjoyed working for many years with his friends at Concept Builders. Jerry was also a Drug and Alcohol Counselor and helped many people overcome addiction.
Jerry was extremely quick witted and very funny. Jerry made everyone laugh. He was very genuine and sometimes when he had to tell you something you may not want to hear, he would always soften it with humor. Jerry was also a music aficionado. Music was a tremendous part of Jerry's life and he loved hearing live music, especially when his friends played. Jerry was very generous whether it was his time, his talent or money.
Most of all Jerry loved his family and friends with the kind of depth and strength that is legendary. He was the best son, husband, father, brother and friend you could ever ask for.
Jerry passed from this life on December 18, 2019 after battling Leukemia. He fought hard, superhero style! Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Ellen Ledvina Garland. Jerry is survived by his mother, Terrill Sue Majors; dad, Jerry D. Garland and wife, Karolyn; sons, Carl "Bernie" Garland, Blake Hofstrom and Chris Hofstrom; sister, Robin and her husband, Stan (Trip) Brander; nieces, Cayanne Brander and Carlyn and her husband, Colin Curley; great niece, Sadie Curley; aunt, Jerri Watson, and fiancé, Waynette Nelson.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, at Ranch Acres Baptist Church, 3143 S. Jamestown in Tulsa, OK. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Red Dirt Relief Fund, Inc. 1611 S. Utica Ave. #219, Tulsa, OK 74104. Services entrusted to Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
