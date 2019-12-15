Jerry Pogue, former Tulsa World and Tulsa Tribune journalist and volunteer prison minister, died Wednesday.
He was 79.
A service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, at College Hill Presbyterian Church in Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home in Sand Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Pogue retired from the World in 2003 as night editor.
Best remembered as a copy editor in different stints with the World and Tribune, he began his journalism career as an award-winning sports reporter.
After several years with the World in that role, during which he was named the nation’s top wrestling writer in 1970, Pogue left to become sports information director at the University of Tulsa.
He returned to newspapers in 1977 with the Tribune. Except for a couple of years in the early ’80s, he was there until the newspaper closed in 1992.
Away from the newsroom, Pogue, a lay minister and church deacon, had a passion for prison ministry.
He had ministered to inmates at various facilities, including the Lilley Correctional Center in Boley, where he was a volunteer preacher and Bible teacher for many years.
Pogue also aided inmates after their release, helping them find jobs, and had served on a state legislative task force focused on prison overcrowding.
More needed to be done, he believed, to head off at-risk youths before they got into the system. In a column for the Tribune about the task force, he wrote, “I have heard young men tell me, ‘I was brought up to do time.’ ... ‘All I know how to do is rob people.’ The ounce of prevention not only can be worth the pound of cure; it is far less expensive.”
Pogue was honored for his prison ministry efforts and was recipient of the Tulsa Elks Community Service Award.
Pogue was a graduate of Sand Springs High School and the University of Tulsa, from which he held a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He was a former area representative for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
One of Pogue’s brothers was late astronaut Bill Pogue, whom he considered his lifelong hero.
Pogue was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents, Alex and Margaret Pogue; and his sister, Margaret Williams.
Survivors include his daughters, Kim Jenkins and Kathy Pogue; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and siblings Jim Pogue and Betty Prentice.
