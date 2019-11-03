Dr. Jerry Sisler, Orthopedic Surgeon, husband, father, and grandfather died on October 10, 2019, at home in Inverness Village, Tulsa, OK, at the age of 85. He was born in Tulsa on April 13, 1934, to Wade Horton Sisler, M.D. and Augusta Sabra Colman. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Tulsa.
He was raised in Tulsa along with his eight siblings (George, Nancy, Suzanne, Patricia, Robert, James, Anne and Charles). Jerry and his siblings were well known in the community for the family band, family bicycling and swimming activities. He graduated from Central High School in 1951.
He attended University of Tulsa where he obtained a BS degree in 1955. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He attended Washington University Medical School in St. Louis, MO, from 1954-1958. It was there that he met the love of his life, Helen Marie Gross, on a blind date to a square dance. They were married in June 1957 in Springfield, IL.
Jerry took a surgery internship and first year of surgery residency at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis, MO. He completed his orthopedic residency at University of Oklahoma Hospitals in Oklahoma City, OK. He started the practice of orthopedic surgery in Tulsa, OK, in 1963. By this time Jerry and Helen Marie had a family of four small children: Wade, Stephanie, Kathleen and Julie.
In 1966 he was called into military service as a Captain in the Army Medical Corps where he served one year at Fort Leonard Wood, MO and a second year at the 67th Evacuation Hospital in Qui Nhon, Vietnam. He was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious service in Vietnam.
Jerry had a great love of nature and the outdoors which he shared with his wife and family. Together they enjoyed many years of hiking, bicycling, canoeing, climbing mountains, camping, surveying birds and botanical life.
Jerry and his brother, Charles shared many wonderful hikes throughout the years. Jerry and Helen Marie became devoted to their families' genealogy. With much help from Jerry's brother, Robert, they researched and published a history book on each of their families.
After the diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease in 1990 he retired from his medical practice. He and Helen Marie moved to Inverness Village in 2003 and resided there until his death.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George and James; and two sisters, Patricia and Anne.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen Marie; son, Wade Sisler (Elizabeth) of Bethesda, MD; daughters, Stephanie Martell (James), of Tulsa, Kathleen Sisler, M.D. of Tulsa, Julie Steiner (Jon) of Tulsa; grandchildren, Michael and Jonathan Martell, Stephen (Katherine) and James Steiner, and Sabra and Gavin Sisler. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews and their children.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, at First Presbyterian Church, Tulsa. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Nature Conservancy or the charity of your choice. Moore's Southlawn Chapel 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
