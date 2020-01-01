Jess Cole Evans, Jr., 91, passed peacefully to eternal life on December 27, 2019.
Jess was born on December 1, 1928 to Jesse Sr. and Hazel O'Connor Evans. He was raised in Bartlesville until his family moved to Oklahoma City his senior year of high school where he played football as a running back. It was at Classen High School that he met his lifelong sweetheart, Carolyn Mae Bond. At Oklahoma A&M they renewed their friendship and married on October 7, 1950. While at Oklahoma A&M he was a member of Phi Delta Theta and graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
After basic training and officer commission, Jess served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Upon his discharge the family returned to Bartlesville where his extensive 30 year career with Cities Service Company began. He served in various executive positions in the finance area in Bartlesville, New York City, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Jess was selected and graduated from the prestigious Advanced Management Program of Harvard University School of Business. While in Bartlesville, he was president of Junior Chamber of Commerce, receiving the Distinguished Service Award. As a lifelong Methodist, Jess served as Administrative Board Chair at First United Methodist in Bartlesville, Chapel Hill United Methodist in Oklahoma City and Boston Avenue United Methodist in Tulsa.
Jess chose early retirement to enjoy national and international travel with family and friends. Although corporate life ended, his second career of dedicated volunteerism began. He contributed volunteer work on the board of the Frances Willard Home for Girls, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Rotary Club of Tulsa, and mentoring at Celia Clinton Elementary School. He served Boston Avenue on the Executive Committee, Wesley Sunday School President, Finance Committee Chair, Chairman of Administrative Board and Annual Conference Delegate in his over 35 years of membership. He was a loyal and true OSU fan and enjoyed many seasons of cheering for OSU football and basketball. As a resident of Oklahoma Methodist Manor he was President of the Member Council.
His family always felt loved and cherished. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Carolyn; daughter and son-in-law, Linda (Evans) and Charles Berner and son and daughter-in-law, Melanie (Combs) and Richard Evans. Six grandchildren were blessed by his love: Scott Berner, Justin Berner, Brian Berner and wife, Kelly, Sarah (Berner) Yoder and husband, Chris, Michael Evans and wife, Kelly and Joanna (Evans) Wofford and husband, Todd. Six great grandchildren were his delight: Kinley and Easton Evans, Hudson and Emma Yoder, and Meredith and Liam Berner.
In his memory, viewing will be 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, at Ninde Funeral Directors, Brookside Chapel, 3841 S. Peoria Avenue, Tulsa. Memorial service 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, 1301 S. Boston Avenue, Tulsa.
In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to Oklahoma Methodist Manor Supplemental Aid, 4134 E. 31st Street, Tulsa, OK 74135 or Boston Avenue UMC Meals on Wheels, 1301 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa, OK 74119
