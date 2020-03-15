James (Jim) Charles Brant, son of Vane Brant and Sue (Getty) Brant Hood was born October 26, 1948, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jim passed away at home in Tulsa, March 5, 2020, from complications of esophageal cancer.
Jim retired as a Master Sergeant, Oklahoma Army National Guard. He graduated from Oklahoma City University where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. Jim worked for the Daily Oklahoman, the Tulsa World, and was owner of M&M Mowers and Small Engine Repair in Purcell, Oklahoma.
Jim and Patricia Bradley were married May 29, 1970. He is survived by his wife and children, James Bradley (Colleen) Brant, Jennifer (Mike) Coonce, Emily (Brett) Andrew; mother-in-law, Maxine Bradley; brother, John (Barbara) Brant; grandchildren, Megan Flanagan, Jenna Andrew, Nicholas Brant; nephews, John Brant Jr. and Spencer Brant.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Folds of Honor or Multiple Sclerosis Society. The service will be private.
