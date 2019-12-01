Jim was born on May 15, 1947 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Walter and Pauline Sires. He had one sister, Patty Sires Henderson. Jim graduated from Bartlesville High School in 1964 and enrolled at the University of Oklahoma, where he participated in the Army ROTC program. He graduated from OU in 1969, while also serving in the Army from 1967-69. Among the employers Jim worked for are PPG, CFS and Reading & Bates until the company moved to Houston, Texas is 1989.
At that point in his life, a mutual friend introduced Jim to Phillis Spradlin and together with Mike Craddock, they formed Spradlin & Associates, Inc., a commercial property management and brokerage firm. For the next 5 to 6 years the company managed and sold hotels, shopping centers, office buildings, and apartment complexes for the FDIC and various private clients. He later worked for CFS and then for the next fifteen years of his life until retirement, he worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield. While also working for Blue Cross he volunteered his time with the Tulsa Crime Commission.
In 1994, Jim married Phillis Spradlin on July 23 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. They lived for the next 23 years in Berryhill, Oklahoma until Jim's retirement in 2018.
Jim is survived by his wife, Phillis; his son, Kurth Sires; his wife, Kristin and step-son, Eric Spradlin and wife, Sarah. Jim had four grandchildren, Curtis and Madison Sires and Olivia and EJ Spradlin, all of Tulsa.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Regency Park Nazarene Church Building Fund, 8707 East 51st Street South, Tulsa, OK. 74145.
Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Monday, December 2, 2019, at Regency Park Nazarene Church, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.