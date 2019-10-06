83, of Overland Park, KS (formerly of Norman, OK) passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Autumn Leaves of Overland Park. Cremation is planned with a private service later. Please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
83, of Overland Park, KS (formerly of Norman, OK) passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Autumn Leaves of Overland Park. Cremation is planned with a private service later. Please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.