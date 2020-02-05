Jimmie Lou Mathews of Owasso passed on to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the age of 81.
She was born on January 29, 1939 to James and Bernice (Miller) Smith and was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Gary Mathews; her son, Gary Mathews, Jr. and wife, Elizabeth of Denton, TX; daughter, Jana Hemphill and husband, Greg of Fayetteville, AR; and grandchildren, Larissa and Natalie Mathews and Alexander and Ashleigh Hemphill. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Jimmie was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Tulsa.
She earned a Bachelor's degree from NSU in Tahlequah, OK, in 1961 and taught elementary students for 33 years, most of which were spent in the Tulsa Public Schools at Walt Disney Elementary. Upon retiring Jimmie became a Tulsa County Master Gardener.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 7, at First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa, OK.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helping Hand Ministry, The First Presbyterian Church (FPC) Foundation, or to FPC Music Ministry.
