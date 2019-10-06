Jimmie T. Reed, 73, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on September 25, 2019 after a lengthy battle with leukemia.
He was a third-generation, lifelong Oklahoman born in Perry on July 20, 1946 to the late Jean and Donna Reed. The family lived in Perry, McAlester and Muskogee before moving to Tulsa when Jim was 13. He attended Edison Junior High and graduated from Memorial High School in 1964 where he was a member of the Chargers' Wrestling team. Jim attended the University of Oklahoma and pledged the Sigma Chi Fraternity in 1964. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967 and served his country during the Vietnam War.
After Jim left the Army he married, had 3 daughters and lived in Tulsa while working primarily for Fo-Mac. He moved his family to Enid, OK, in 1990 to join Parrish Enterprises in building Specialty Plastics where they have continued to live for the past 29 years.
Jim had many interests through the years, which included rooting for OU anything (but especially football), love of architecture, playing golf, gardening, drawing, stained-glass making and most recently, coin-collecting. He also was a master griller and his delicious steaks will be missed.
Jim is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janice Elaine Reed; 3 daughters, Kimberly and Ron Coker of Leawood, KS, Amanda and Justin Stephens of Cave Springs, AR, Ashley and Christian Rauchegger of Houston, TX; four grandchildren, Madison Coker, Grace Coker, Emma Stephens and Reed Stephens; one sister, Susan and John Lawyer of Tulsa; along with many other extended family who loved him very much!
Memorial service for Jim Reed will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 1:30 pm., Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 3612 E. 91st St., Tulsa, OK 74137.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Jim's honor be made to Ronald McDonald House and St Jude. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservices.com
