Jimmy Dale Eubanks, Jr. 41, of Tulsa, OK, met his Lord and Savior on May 28, 2020. He was born in Pearland, TX on July 13, 1978. There will be a Celebration of Life for Jimmy on June 20, 2020 at 11am at Glass Chapel located at 1401 W. Washington St. S., Broken Arrow, OK 74012. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jimmy Eubanks Memorial Fund through the America Foundation for Suicide Prevention. www. Schaudtfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.