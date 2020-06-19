Jimmy Dale Eubanks, Jr. 41, of Tulsa, OK, met his Lord and Savior on May 28, 2020. He was born in Pearland, TX on July 13, 1978. There will be a Celebration of Life for Jimmy on June 20, 2020 at 11am at Glass Chapel located at 1401 W. Washington St. S., Broken Arrow, OK 74012. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jimmy Eubanks Memorial Fund through the America Foundation for Suicide Prevention. www. Schaudtfuneralservice.com

