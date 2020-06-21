Jimmy Wayne Brittain Jr. (autistic) of Cerritos, CA, passed away June 17, 2020 from Cardiac Arrest.

He is survived by parents, Jimmy and Carolyn Brittain of Porter, OK; his sisters, Lisa Makinson of Coweta, OK and Jullie Harper of Porter, OK; and numerous family members. He was ill most of his life. He loved to be pushed around in his wheelchair and he loved to smell things like perfume. No services planned at this time.

