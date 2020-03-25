Jo Ann Teague was born April 21, 1939, in rural Osage County, near Big Heart (now Barnsdall), OK. She was the only child of Lewis Otis Teague and Hazel L. (Goodknight) Teague.
She grew up in the oil field in Osage County and attended school at the Webb City and Shidler system, graduating in 1957. She moved to Tulsa to attend Draughon's School of Business and in 1959 went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., retiring from SBC/AT&T after 41 years.
At an early age, Jo Ann was baptized into the First Christian Church at Shidler, OK, then as a teenager, she reaffirmed her faith and was baptized in the Salt Creek near her home.
Roller skating was a sport Jo Ann truly enjoyed. She met her husband, Richard L. "Monty" Montgomery, at the Continental Skating Rink in Tulsa. They later divorced and had no children.
In 1974, she met the love of her life, Robert L. Brewer, enjoying a relationship of nearly 38 years. During this time, they travelled frequently for trips ranging from Mardi Gras celebrations to European vacations and annual Oktoberfest outings. Music was almost always present.
Jo Ann enjoyed poetry and was twice published, but she preferred to write for family and friends. Genealogy was another of Jo Ann's interests for several years, pursuing family histories. She was a registered voter and had her roll number with the Cherokee Nation. Her Native American heritage was always of great interest and pride.
Jo Ann died on March 20, 2020, joining her late relatives and loved ones in the next life.
She is survived by cousins, Vicki Dixon (Steve), Craig Goodknight, Howard Goodknight Jr., Leroy (Kay) Goodknight, Carol (Les) Weirich; nieces; nephews; friends; and her extended family of Robert D. Brewer (Julie).
Donations may be made in her honor to any non-kill animal rescue.
Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 27, 2020, at Moore's Memory Chapel, Tulsa, OK, with graveside service following at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Bartlesville, OK.
