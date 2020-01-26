Jo Nell Estep, 93, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 at her residence in Tulsa, OK. She was born in Hamilton Co., TX on November 26, 1926 to Joe B. Wilson and Dolly (Ranne) Wilson. With her sisters, Berta Sue, Ada Lou and Edna Earle the family moved to Dallas, TX early in her childhood where she attended school and graduated. In Dallas she worked at the neighborhood drug store during WWII where she met and continued to keep in touch with Gerald J. Estep who had enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After the War they were married July 19, 1946. Jo Nell enjoyed knitting, photography, collecting Black Glass, buttons and watching the changing of seasons at the lake.
Jo Nell enjoyed rides with Gerald in the golf cart or the old bronco looking for Redbud and Dogwood that bloomed in the Spring. And not to forget the Azaleas Bushes. She always found the time to be in Muskogee for the Azaleas Festival. The East Coast trip to see the changing of the leaves in the Fall was marked on her calendar for all of us to see. The Rose Bowl Parade was a favorite destination also. Being in the cold on the side of the street watching the floats and pageantry was something she always talked about.
Jo Nell is survived by two sons, Raymond Estep and wife, Jeannie of Broken Arrow, OK, Rodger Estep and wife, Cheryl of Jenks, OK; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and the very special extended family that she accumulated in her life.
Graveside service will be 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5111 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.