Joan Hilde Tuttle, 98, left us peacefully to be with our Lord on May 28, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 31, 1922, she married Vance M. Tuttle on July 7, 1946. They came to Tulsa on their honeymoon and liked it so much they stayed. Her life was dedicated to raising her family with Christian values. Her passion for art was inherited from her ancestral lineage. She loved and faithfully served God and hungered to learn more about His word and teach others.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vance and daughter, Nancy Jo Nelson. Joan is survived by daughter, Carol D. Schoeneck (Tom); son, Vance M. Tuttle, Jr. (Donna); daughters, Vanessa T. Lee and Holly A. Lindsey (Ezelle "Buddy"); and her sister, Paula Warnes. Her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren will miss her guidance and unconditional love. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Memorial Service is planned on June 16th at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home, 9350 E. 51st St., Tulsa, OK 74145, at 11:00 am. For those unable to attend, please feel free to watch the live-streamed service at the following link: https://www.moorefuneral.com/obituaries/Joan-Tuttle-2/#!/TributeWall
In honoring our mother's request, her family asks that in lieu of flowers a memorial donation be made in her name to: Thru the Bible, PO Box 7100, Pasadena, CA 91109.
Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.